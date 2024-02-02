WATCH LIVE

Passenger detained after running onto tarmac at LAX

Friday, February 2, 2024 8:52PM
Video from the scene at LAX shows a man scurrying just feet away from a Singapore Airlines plane on the tarmac before he was taken into custody.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A passenger who ran onto the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport was taken into custody.

According to airport police, the man left through one of the security doors at the Tom Bradley International Terminal around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officers followed him onto the tarmac.

Video from the scene shows him scurrying just feet away from a Singapore Airlines plane near a runway.

Officers tried to detain him, but the suspect didn't cooperate. They used less-than-lethal force to take him into custody.

Airport officials say the man suffered minor injuries and had to be hospitalized. He appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

Additional details were not available.

