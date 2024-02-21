Tumbler maker sued over lead in Stanley cups

Customers claim the company failed to disclose their tumblers contained lead

The maker of the Stanley Cup is getting sued after customers filed multiple lawsuits.

They claim the company failed to disclose their tumblers contained lead.

Stanley says it's in sealing material used to secure insulation around the base.

The company says it's not anywhere that would come into contact with customers.

There have been no official reports of health complications caused by tumblers.

