Society

'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Crews struggle to topple high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- After a failed attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, crews are trying again to knock it down.

The attempted implosion happened last week, where much of the structure did come down, but a part of the tower remained standing.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went, 'Oh no.' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

RELATED: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

EMBED More News Videos

It's time to come down!



Following the failed attempt, people began calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas." Since then, the area became a popular spot to take photos for Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosionu.s. & worlddemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News