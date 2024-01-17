Man escorted from Lakers game after confrontation with LeBron James

In video posted on social media, you can see the man run up and put his arms around James.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was escorted from a Lakers game Monday after a confrontation with LeBron James.

Video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the man running up to the Lakers bench where James was sitting during a stoppage of a play at the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can see the man run up and put his arms around James. Moments later, James can be seen pushing the man away after he touches his shoulder.

The man, who hasn't been publicly identified, was escorted off the court by security.