LeBron James speaks out after police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (KABC) -- Lakers star LeBron James was among the professional athletes on Monday who addressed the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.The man shot, identified as Jacob Blake, remained hospitalized on Monday. Police in Kenosha shot Blake, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle. Police said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance."And y'all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This sh*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE," James said on Twitter prior to the game.After the Lakers 135-115 Game 4 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference first-round series, James spoke about the shooting."It's what we've been talking about. And it's what we're gonna continue to talk about. Having two boys of my own, and me being an African American in America, and to see what continues to happen with the policy brutality towards my kind, continue to see what goes on with the injustice -- it's very troubling. It's very troubling," said James said."We play a beautiful game which brings so many families together, and people being able to rejoice and enjoy it," he added. "But at the same time, never losing track of what's really going on in our world, especially here in America."James spoke about what it's like to be African American in America."We are scared as Black people in America," James said. "Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are, we are terrified."The Lakers game also landed on the same night as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange counties.James detailed the emotional burden of both honoring Bryant and coping with the shooting of Jacob Blake."I can't even enjoy a playoff win right now, which is the sad part," he said.