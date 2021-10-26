Sports

LeBron James faces his son's former high-school teammate in Lakers-Grizzlies game

EMBED <>More Videos

Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LeBron James is only 36 years old but he got a bit of a reality-check about what that means for an athlete during Sunday's Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

About seven minutes into the first quarter, the Grizzlies sent rookie guard Ziaire Williams onto the floor.

Williams, now 20, was a high-school teammate of LeBron's son Bronny at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth in 2019-2020.

It was only about 18 months ago that LeBron was cheering on Ziaire and Bronny as they led the school to the division title.



Williams went on to play for Stanford for a single season and was drafted to the NBA earlier this year. Now he's playing on the same floor against his former teammate's father, who happens to be one of the best players in the world.

"I looked at Ziaire a couple times and I was just shaking my head inside," James said after Sunday's game. "Just remembering a year and a half ago, not even a full two years he was hitting the game-winner to send them to the state championship alongside my son."

"It's a weird dynamic for myself to see something like that. But happy for the kid obviously."

"But definitely I had a moment for sure."

It may only be a few years before LeBron has an even bigger moment.

Bronny, now 17, is considered one of the top high-school prospects in the country. It could be only a few years before he, too, enters the NBA draft and perhaps gets a chance to take the floor against, or with, his dad.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesmemphis grizzlieslebron jameslos angeles lakersnba
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News