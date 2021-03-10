Vaccine Hunters: Here's how locals are using Facebook to find leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses

COVID-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than nine million Californians have been vaccinated. But every once in a while, there are leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses at the end of the day.

Now, local Facebook groups are helping people find spare doses.

Doug ward co-founded the website vaccinehunter.org about a month ago when he was trying to find a coronavirus vaccine dose for his mother. He managed to find one with advice from a local Facebook group.

"I decided to build a website to help people find their local vaccine hunter groups to help anyone and everyone get vaccinated," he said.

L.A. County Department of Public Health reports that less than 10% of people don't show up to their appointments.

So, what happens to those doses? Well, your local vaccine hunter group can help make sure it doesn't go to waste.

