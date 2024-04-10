CHP arrests 4, recovers $300,000 in Legos stolen from Target, other SoCal stores

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities announced a bust of a retail theft ring that allegedly stole at least $300,000 in Legos from Southern California retailers.

The Legos were seized and four people in Los Angeles and Orange counties were arrested, according to the CHP.

The suspects were involved in stealing the Legos from stores like Target, Home Depot and Lowe's and selling them to fences, who would in turn sell the products for profit, according to CHP investigators.

The suspects were identified as Jeremy Johnson, 44, of Orange, Marta Hardt, 39, of Huntington Beach, Chung-Pei Yu, 47, of Studio City, and Shen Li, 35, of Brea.

They were booked on theft and conspiracy charges.

The bust was made by CHP officers who are part of a retail crime task force which has been cracking down on a surge in thefts from stores.