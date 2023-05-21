A 5 mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard was dedicated in recognition of Malcolm X's prominent work in the civil rights movement.

LA dedicates portion of Crenshaw Boulevard in honor of Malcolm X for his civil rights contributions

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 5 mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard was dedicated in recognition of Malcolm X's prominent work in the civil rights movement on Saturday.

The dedication happened during the 18th annual Malcolm X Festival in Leimert Park.

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove -- who represents the area -- spoke at the unveiling.

"We have a responsibility to his legacy and his life to never give up," she said. "And to not stop fighting for our continued space, not just at the table, but creating the table where more justice can be realized."

The unveiling puts Malcolm X in the ranks of other landmark dedications in the community, including the Rosa Parks Freeway, Obama Boulevard, MLK Boulevard and Nipsey Hussle Square.

The Malcolm X Festival is held yearly to celebrate the life and legacy of Malcolm X, and features arts and entertainment, as well as activities associated with the life of the festival's namesake.