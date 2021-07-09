localish

Teen hosts her 10th annual lemonade stand to help local food pantry!

By Yukare Nakayama
AURORA,Il -- A teen from Aurora, Illinois, hosts her 10th annual lemonade stand to surpass her goal to collect and donate money to her local food pantry!

It all started for Savannah Crooks when she was seven years old and wanted to help fund a local cancer research program. Since that one, Crooks has hosted her lemonade stand for the past ten years. Now, Crooks is collecting money to donate to the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry.

"I like the feeling it gives me and it also makes me feel good when people donate, too. It also makes me feel good that I am helping out the food pantry and Im helping out people," said Savannah Crooks.

Last summer, Crooks said she collected about $2,500 for the food pantry. This year she hopes to raise even more!

The lemonade stand will last from July 8th to July 10th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
