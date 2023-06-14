TikTok star Leo Gonzalez among graduates at California college

In the South Valley, West Hills College Lemoore celebrated its largest graduating class on Thursday night.

LEMOORE, Calif. -- In Central California, West Hills College Lemoore celebrated its largest graduating class. Nearly 800 graduates turned their tassels as more than 1,500 degrees and certificates were awarded last month.

Among the historic graduating class was TikTok star Leo Gonzalez.

He started making content during the pandemic and quickly gained millions of followers. While his social media career took off, Gonzalez continued with his college courses.

TikToker Leo Gonzalez hilariously takes over and tries to give ABC7's weather forecast live on air

He was one of the two student speakers to celebrate with his fellow graduates.

"It's an honor to be here with so many people that have been taking classes the same time I was. Now, we all get to rest and look back at something that was so exciting," Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez graduated with a degree in Social Science and looks forward to future classes in sociology and psychology.