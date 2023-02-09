Leonardo DiCaprio names new snake species after his mother

A new snake species found in the jungles of Central and South America has a special connection to actor and conservationist Leonardo DiCaprio.

The red and orange tree snake is one of five newly discovered species. It's known as DiCaprio's Snail-eating Snake.

The snake's full name is Sibon irmelindicaprioae, a name given by Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor and conservationist named it in honor of his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

DiCaprio partnered with the Nature and Culture International foundation to bring awareness to the new species, which scientists say are threatened by mining efforts.