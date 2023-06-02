New cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas set to open this weekend

A new "cannabis-friendly" hotel in Las Vegas is ready to welcome guests as it officially opens to the public this weekend.

The property is located near the Strip and vows to introduce "the idea of cannabis-friendly hospitality."

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A new "cannabis-friendly" hotel in Las Vegas is ready to welcome guests as it officially opens to the public this weekend.

The Lexi Las Vegas, which was previously known as the Artisan Hotel Boutique, is set to open on Friday, June 2.

The property is located near the Strip and vows to introduce "the idea of cannabis-friendly hospitality."

All 64 rooms on the property have been redesigned with finishes that minimize the impacts of marijuana smoke. Plus, there will be a designated floor with "420 friendly" rooms.

It will also include a Cajun-inspired steakhouse and an upgraded pool area with an outdoor bar.

Room rates for this weekend are around $200.

For more information, click here.

CNN contributed to this report.