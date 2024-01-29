Vigil honors 22-year-old woman shot and killed while sitting in parked car with friends in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A memorial vigil was held Sunday in honor of Lexus Gutierrez, a 22-year-old woman who was sitting in a parked car with friends in East Los Angeles when she was killed by a drive-by shooter.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 600 block of South Humphreys Avenue, near Humphreys Avenue Elementary School.

The owner of the car was struck in the hand and another friend in the backseat was unhurt, but relatives say Gutierrez was struck in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A car drove by and just shot at them and unfortunately she was the one that was hit," said Patricia Ramirez, Lexus' aunt. "She had a big heart, she was kind, she was very loving and she was loved."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau is investigating the shooting. The department said a small, four-door sedan was spotted leaving the scene.

Gutierrez's family is hoping the crime was recorded on nearby security cameras, or that someone will come forward and identify the shooter.

"All we're looking for is justice, justice for an innocent person," Ramirez told Eyewitness News. "I can't understand, I can't comprehend how you can continue to go on with your life knowing that you took the life of someone innocent."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gutierrez's family pay for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information that could help find the shooter is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).