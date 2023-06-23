LAPD issues apology to LGBTQ+ community during ceremony honoring activists

As the city honored Cooper Do-Nuts and LGBTQIA+ activist Nancy Valverde, the police department also issued an apology: "The LAPD of that time was not always kind to our gay, lesbian, transgender [and] our non-conforming Angelenos."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new sign placed at an intersection in downtown Los Angeles recognizes the advocacy of Cooper Do-nuts and LGBTQIA+ activist Nancy Valverde.

City leaders along with LGBTQ+ activists held a special ceremony Thursday morning at the intersection of Main and 2nd streets, which will now be called "Cooper Do-nuts / Nancy Valverde Square."

But along with the tribute also came an apology on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Sadly, rather than working to protect this community, the LAPD of that time was not always kind to our gay, lesbian, transgender ... our non-conforming Angelenos," said LAPD Commander Ruby Flores during Thursday's event.

Flores is referring to the Cooper Do-nuts Riot, which was a response to the harassment of LGBTQ+ people by police in L.A. in the 50s and 60s.

Cooper Do-nuts served as a safe haven for those who were targeted.

"I deeply apologize on behalf of the men and women of the LAPD. This mistreatment of our citizens was wrong and should never have happened," said Flores.

Keith and Jacquie Evans spoke out about their grandfather's donut shop that was so supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

"They were always welcome to everyone, LGBT people, transients, veterans, everyone was welcome, cops would come in during the day for donuts and coffee and stuff, it's amazing," said Jacquie Evans.

Meanwhile, Nancy Valverde is now 91 years old.

Her sister Lupe Martinez said Valverde's life growing up as a lesbian in the 30s and 40s was far from easy.

"During her teenage years, Nancy was continually harassed by male officers," she said. "Her first occurrence happened when she was walking down the street wearing trousers with a zipper in front, Nancy was approached by police officers when one of the officers pulled her by the hair and said, 'I want to see you wearing a dress.'"

As for the apology from LAPD, many are happy it happened now.

"I thought that was a very good step, I liked it," said Keith Evans. "I thought it was long overdue but something that needed to be done."