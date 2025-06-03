Combating mental health challenges in the LGBTQ+ community

Challenges can come from anti-LGBTQ+ stigma, family rejection, homophobic hate speech and violence, among other factors.

Challenges can come from anti-LGBTQ+ stigma, family rejection, homophobic hate speech and violence, among other factors.

Challenges can come from anti-LGBTQ+ stigma, family rejection, homophobic hate speech and violence, among other factors.

Challenges can come from anti-LGBTQ+ stigma, family rejection, homophobic hate speech and violence, among other factors.

June is Pride Month, and we spoke to Tukise Mogoje, an Associate Marriage & Family Therapist at APLA Health, about mental health in the LGBTQ+ community.

QUESTION: What are the biggest mental health challenges that people in the LGBTQ+ community are facing right now?

MOGOJE: We're seeing alarming levels of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, especially among youth, transgender people and LGBTQ+ people of color. But it's not because of who they are. It's because of what they're going through: bullying, family rejection, social isolation, discrimination.

Many carry the trauma of being treated like they don't belong. In Los Angeles, in fact, across California, this is without a question a public health crisis, especially in communities already impacted by racism, poverty or housing instability.

I have had clients where the idea of play in terms of gender exploration is something that they only feel they can do in therapy. That's the only safe space a lot of these people have. This is an important space for them to sort of solidify their identity.

QUESTION: Why do so many people in the LGBTQ+ community struggle to access adequate mental health care?

MOGOJE: I think there are many barriers: stigma, long wait lists, high cost providers who aren't trained in affirming care, etc. Many LGBTQ+ people fear that they'll be judged or misunderstood if they seek help. That is a fear that is real, because too often it is based on past experiences that they've had.

Also research shows that LGBTQ+ people living in the states where there is more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the books have poorer mental health than LGBTQ+ people who live in states with legislation that is focused on anti discrimination. Where there are protective factors like affirming environments or people, we see a stark contrast in suicide rates. When there's at least one supportive adult in their life, it is also very helpful.

That's where the community based centers like APLA Health come in. We offer trauma informed affirming care. But even these services are under threat right now from federal and state funding cuts. Without support, thousands of people could lose access overnight.

QUESTION: How have recent policies by the Trump administration and also current anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric impacted the community?

MOGOJE: These are one of the most marginalized and vulnerable groups of people in our society. There's heightened concerns for their safety. The impact of being targeted or persecuted by one's government is terrifying.

To see their identities invalidated and access to care threatened and their lives politicized and scapegoated is devastating to their mental health. These rollbacks on healthcare access, things like bathroom rights, even basic recognition sends a message basically saying you don't belong.

Our current social and political climate has had a significant negative impact on their mental health. Especially for those in gender diverse communities. We see in our personal caseloads that there is heightened distress.

Clients fear that they might lose access to their medical care almost overnight, and we're seeing a spike in distress and fear. Many transgender clients are worried that their resources might be taken away from them.

Gender affirming care saves lives and the current steps being taken to undermine that care threatens the lives of some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

You can find a list of resources for the LGBTQ+ community here.

