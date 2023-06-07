Community hopes to make the home of a local LGBTQ+ pioneer an official landmark

More than 60 years ago, Morris Kight was a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's Pride Month, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is taking steps to make the home of a local LGBTQ+ pioneer an official landmark.

More than 60 years ago, Morris Kight was a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the modern day LGBTQ+ movement.

Kight was a co-founder of the Christopher Street West Gay Pride Parade in L.A., the first gay Pride parade and festival in the world.

Kight lived in his home in the 1800-block of Fourth Street in Westlake during much of his activism.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community say when Morris Kight lived in this home in the late 60s and early 70s, it became a safe haven for members of their community.

More than two dozen members of the LGBTQ+ community held a rally outside of L.A. City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez's office in Glassell Park this morning.

They are demanding she step in to save the residence they call the Kight Home. The home in which Kight rented is in Hernandez's district and is slated to be torn down.

"To tear this house down, in this day and age when we've been going forward so much, and of late we have been kicked down again," said Kate Eggert, an LGBTQ+ activist.

Miki Jackson, also an LGBTQ+ activist added, "Save Morris Kight's house. This house is where the LGBTQ+ history was founded."

LGBTQ+ activists are pushing for the L.A. Planning and Land Use Committee to designate the home a historical cultural monument when it meets to discuss the issue tomorrow.

Activists say that would go a long way protecting the home from destruction.

"We are supporting designating this parcel of land, a historical land site because of what you know, Mr. Kight has done," stated Councilwoman Hernandez.

The councilwoman says that designation will not preserve the actual building that stands today, but it will designate a plaque of Kight's name to anything that replaces the current building.

You can follow the Morris Kight house preservation process at the LA Conservancy's website.