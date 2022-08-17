Procession honors LA County lifeguard who died in motorcycle crash

A Los Angeles County lifeguard was honored with a procession after he died in a motorcycle crash.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A six-year veteran Los Angeles County lifeguard was honored with a procession on Tuesday after being killed days earlier in a motorcycle crash.

"It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Traeger "faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division, adding that he "understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."

Details of the motorcycle crash were not available. Tuesday's honorary procession made its way from the Los Angeles County coroner's office to a funeral home in Lomita.

The Fire Department's Peer Support Team was activated and services were made available for family and team members.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger," the lifeguard division said. "More information will be shared when available."