Beaumont man doused partner in lighter fluid, set her on fire, police allege

Beaumont police say Nicholas Norman, 38, doused his domestic partner with lighter fluid and set her on fire. He remains on the loose.

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are looking for a Beaumont man who allegedly doused his partner in lighter fluid and set her on fire.

Beaumont police say the woman was hospitalized with serious burns to 30% of her body from the flames.

Officers are looking for Nicholas Norman, 38.

The incident was reported Friday morning. Police say a woman contacted them on behalf of a friend who said she was doused with lighter fluid and lit on fire by her domestic partner.

Officers and paramedics responded and found the victim with serious burns, and transported her by air to a nearby hospital.

Detectives later served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue and collected evidence related to the attack.

They have not located Norman and asked the public to contact them if spotted. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson and torture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaumont police at (951)769-8500 or provide information anonymously by emailing crimetips@beaumontpd.org.