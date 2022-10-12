Lightning prompts LA County lifeguards to close beaches from Cabrillo to Hermosa

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Lightning was observed in the South Bay on Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of beaches from Cabrillo Beach to Hermosa Beach, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division announced the temporary shutdowns shortly before 10 a.m.

"Lifeguards are clearing the water and advising patrons on the beach to seek shelter," the agency said on Twitter, adding that lifeguards were working with the National Weather Service to monitor the storm cell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage due to the lightning.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.