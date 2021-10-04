Weather

SoCal beaches being cleared amid lightning strikes

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beachgoers throughout Southern California are being warned to stay away from the coast Monday afternoon because of lightning strikes seen over the region.

Lifeguards are reportedly clearing beaches along Long Beach, Santa Monica, Catalina island and Malibu among other locations after lightning was spotted in the skies.

Monday's forecast called for thunderstorms throughout the region.



There were no immediate reports of injuries.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
