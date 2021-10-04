SoCal beaches being cleared amid lightning strikes

{BEACH LIGHTNING} All Los Angeles County Beaches San Pedro - Malibu including Avalon & Catalina Island are CLOSED. Lifeguards will clear the water of all persons and advise patrons on the beach to seek shelter immediately! pic.twitter.com/FK4I4b8NoV — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) October 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beachgoers throughout Southern California are being warned to stay away from the coast Monday afternoon because of lightning strikes seen over the region.Lifeguards are reportedly clearing beaches along Long Beach, Santa Monica, Catalina island and Malibu among other locations after lightning was spotted in the skies.Monday's forecast called for thunderstorms throughout the region.There were no immediate reports of injuries.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.