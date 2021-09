EMBED >More News Videos Flash flood warnings have expired for parts of Los Angeles County after rain, thunder and lightning hit the region overnight.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- As storms moved across the region, firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a house fire in Orange County.The lightning hit the garage of a home on Birchmont in Aliso Viejo, setting it on fire Thursday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.When firefighters arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, but the main part of the home was saved due to the quick action of fire crews. A vehicle inside the garage was fully charred.The agency added that multiple lighting strikes caused various fires across the county, but nobody was hurt.