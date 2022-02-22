WATCH LIVE: Driver of reported stolen limo bus leads CHP on chase across SoCal freeways

By ABC7.com staff
CHP chasing stolen party bus in LA area

The driver of a limo bus that was reported stolen led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase on the 405 Freeway across the San Fernando Valley Tuesday.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen out of San Diego County.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the large bus traveled at moderate speeds on the 405 Freeway with a handful of patrol units following behind.

The bus eventually made its way northbound on the 14 Freeway through the Santa Clarita area at speeds upwards of 80 mph.

CHP officers at one point attempted to deploy a spike strip but it appeared the party bus avoided it on the roadway.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
