2 teenagers shot and killed at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say

Two teenagers are dead after somebody shot them at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights, prompting an investigation, authorities said.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two teenagers are dead after somebody shot them at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights, prompting an investigation, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Broadway and Workman Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, where the carnival was being held, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were only identified as two teenage boys between the ages of 15 and 17.

Police say the suspect approached them on foot and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot. Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not available.

No arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.