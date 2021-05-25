Society

The Linda Lindas: LA teen punk band going viral for their anti-hate anthem 'Racist, Sexist Boy'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles punk band made up four girls is making headlines after their performance at a local public library went viral.

The band is called the Linda Lindas, and video of them performing their song "Racist, Sexist Boy" has been seen nearly 4 million times.

The Linda Lindas - a self-described half Asian/half Latinx band - consists of Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14) and Bela (16).

Mila says at the beginning of the pandemic, she was being harassed for being Asian, and that's what inspired "Racist, Sexist Boy."

Their performance has been getting all the attention is part of the L.A. Public Library's celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

