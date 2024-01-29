Thai woman facing charges in viral video of lion cruising in back of Bentley convertible

The video posted in December showed the lion cub in the backseat with the convertible top open as the luxury car cruises through the city streets.

A woman has been arrested after a video went viral of a lion riding in the backseat of a Bentley convertible cruising through a Thai resort town.

The video posted in December showed the lion cub sitting in the backseat with the convertible top open as the luxury car drives slowly past astonished onlookers.

This week the country's Central Investigation Bureau announced the woman that owns the lion has been charged with illegal wild animal possession.

She's facing up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of almost $3,000.

Local media reports indicate it is not illegal to privately own a lion in Thailand, but the woman allegedly failed to follow the proper government procedures and paperwork to acquire and register the exotic animal.