Want to see Lionel Messi play in Los Angeles on Sunday? Here's how much it will cost you

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is coming to Los Angeles as Inter Miami takes on LAFC at BMO Stadium on Sunday.

However, if you want to see the Argentine World Cup winner in person, it's going to cost you big bucks.

Tickets for the highly anticipated match between LAFC and Messi's Inter Miami are selling on Ticketmaster for hundreds, and some are selling for thousands.

The cheapest single ticket on Ticketmaster - a verified resale ticket in the supporters' section - was on sale for just under $500 Wednesday night. Tickets closer to the field were well above that price.

Ticket prices for Inter Miami games surged across Major League Soccer following Messi's move to the club.

The 36-year-old Messi, who joined MLS from Paris Saint-Germain, played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

Miami has won nine of its last 10 games as Messi's addition gave the team an immediate boost. LAFC will attempt to be the first team to defeat Inter Miami with Messi on the squad.

Since Messi's arrival, the club also signed his former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The game between Inter Miami and LAFC is set to start at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.