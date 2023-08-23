El Segundo stays alive in Little League World Series after dominant win over Rhode Island

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KABC) -- The all-stars from El Segundo staved off elimination in the Little League World Series with a dominant win over Rhode Island Tuesday.

In a must-win game, the team from Southern California beat its counterpart from the Smithfield (Rhode Island) Little League by a score of 9-3.

El Segundo will need to win Wednesday and Thursday to reach Saturday's U.S. championship game. The U.S. champion will face the international champion for the world championship Sunday.

El Segundo was coming off a tough 3-1 loss to Texas on Monday, which sent them to the elimination bracket. So far, they are 2-1 in the tournament.

El Segundo's next game is on Wednesday against Tennessee at 4 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.