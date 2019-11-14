1 dead, 5 hospitalized after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita; suspect in custody, officials say: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5697111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AUDIO: 911 dispatcher responds to Saugus High School shooting

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least six people were shot, one fatally, Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.In a tweet, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the suspected shooter was "in custody and being treated at a local hospital."A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded before 8 a.m. to the school at 21900 Centurion Way. One of the victims was struck in the stomach.Fire officials said six victims were transported from the scene. In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four patients.A hospital spokesperson later said a female victim was pronounced dead. Two male patients were in critical condition, while a third male was in good condition.Their ages and names were not available.In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, authorities released a description of the suspect as a manhunt got underway. Heavily armed deputies and an armored SWAT vehicle were seen at a home near the school, but it was unclear if the house was connected to the investigation.Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at Saugus High School. The sheriff said the suspect was in grave condition. Details of how he was taken into custody were not disclosed.The high school remained on lockdown for hours after the incident. Shortly before 11 a.m., lockdowns were lifted at all campuses in the district, as well as Rosedell and Highland elementary schools.Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted an apology to parents, saying investigators need to interview "every student at Saugus HS" before they can be released.In a statement, the White House said President Donald Trump was monitoring ongoing reports about the shooting."The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders," the statement said.Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted an expression of gratitude to the emergency responders."We simply should not have to fear for our kids' lives when we drop them off at school," the governor said. Addressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Newsom asked: "How many more lives will be lost? How many more shootings will we have to endure? We need commonsense gun reform. NOW."Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.