1 dead, 5 hospitalized after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita; suspect in custody, officials say: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least six people were shot, one fatally, Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.

In a tweet, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the suspected shooter was "in custody and being treated at a local hospital."

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the school shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. One of the victims was struck in the stomach.

Police scanner audio sheds light on deadly high school shooting in Santa Clarita
EMBED More News Videos

AUDIO: 911 dispatcher responds to Saugus High School shooting


In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four patients. Fire officials said six victims were transported from the scene.

A hospital spokesperson later said a female victim was pronounced dead. Two male patients were in critical condition, while a third male was in good condition.

Their ages and names were not available.

Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at Saugus High School. The sheriff did not disclose the suspect's condition or details of how he was taken into custody.

The high school remained on lockdown due to the incident. Meanwhile lockdowns were lifted at all other campuses in the district, as well as Rosedell and Highland elementary schools.

Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.

Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyschool shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
LA dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground - Video
VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping in South LA
Infant dies after accidentally being left inside vehicle in Walnut
USC warns students of drug use as school confirms 9 deaths this semester
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
Authorities investigating threat against Whittier middle school
Show More
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen
Store employee dead after fire at strip mall in Pico Rivera
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
IE residents attend meeting about SCE power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News