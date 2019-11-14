1 dead, 5 hospitalized after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita; suspect in custody, officials say: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5697111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AUDIO: 911 dispatcher responds to Saugus High School shooting

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least six people were shot, one fatally, Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.In a tweet, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the suspected shooter was "in custody and being treated at a local hospital."A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the school shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. One of the victims was struck in the stomach.In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four patients. Fire officials said six victims were transported from the scene.A hospital spokesperson later said a female victim was pronounced dead. Two male patients were in critical condition, while a third male was in good condition.Their ages and names were not available.Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at Saugus High School. The sheriff did not disclose the suspect's condition or details of how he was taken into custody.The high school remained on lockdown due to the incident. Meanwhile lockdowns were lifted at all other campuses in the district, as well as Rosedell and Highland elementary schools.Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.