6 victims at Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita: WATCH LIVE

If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least six people were shot Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff's deputies and paramedics, authorities said.A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the school shooting today before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. One of the victims was struck in the stomach.In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received two patients in critical condition. Fire officials said six victims were transported from the scene.The gunman remained at large and a manhunt was underway. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff's officials said, adding that he was last seen wearing black clothing.Sheriff Alex Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at Saugus High School.That school was on lockdown due to the incident, as were nearby Rosedell and Highland elementary schools, and all campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District.Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.