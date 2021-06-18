localish

'The heart of Orange County': Santa Ana locals share their love for the evolving community

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Ana: Locals call it the 'heart of OC'

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Described as 'a city of hardworking people, a city of dreams,' Santa Ana residents share what makes their hometown special.

The city of Santa Ana is the most populous and largest city in Orange County. Rich in diversity, a growing community and an evolving business district downtown.

Santa Ana is home to the Bowers Museum, the Santa Ana Zoo and the Discovery Cube Orange County. Locals enjoy the historic staples, but also embrace new businesses, mom and pop shops and the city's thriving art community.

"For me is the sun of Orange County. It's something about the city," said Vanessa Castillo, a Santa Ana resident who was raised in the city. "It's a feeling of home, a city of dreams."

"I like to call it the diamond in the rough city. It's definitely an art-driven community," said Oscar Reyes. "It just has such a unique feel."

A local favorite is Pop's Cafe, a cozy neighborhood retro diner. While Cafe Cultura, a contemporary Mexican restaurant, is another popular place in Santa Ana's revitalized downtown. There's also community favorite, Libros Mobile, a small public library in an alleyway.

"There's also the Bowers Museum. That museum that has been around for many years, I think that we're very proud of because it's history that we have in our city," said Castillo.

"When you think of Santa Ana: community, love and culture," said Reyes.

"I love everything that this city represents. Santa Ana is the heart of Orange County," said Castillo.

Watch the video to see more places recommended by Santa Ana residents!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyhistoric districtartdiscovery centerlatinomuseumsfoodmexicanarts & cultureneighborhoodcommunitylocalishculture
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 3: Best cheesesteak in Delco
Santa Ana: Locals call it the 'heart of OC'
Shop trendy fashion for free at trans-led 'SHE-Boutique'
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Best cheesesteak in the region is ...
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed, security guard wounded in Highland Park shooting
CA will stop giving unemployment benefits to people not looking for jobs
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Lucerne Valley hit-and-run: Surviving victim's mother speaks out
Family says mortuary gave them leftover ashes of other people, not their mom
CA officials to give update on vaccine verification system
Couple set for arraignment in killing of Aiden Leos
Show More
Cal/OSHA votes to allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch face masks
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
President Obama on healing US racial divide
Dangerous chase ends in NoHo with suspect in custody
Clippers could advance in front of full Staples Center crowd
More TOP STORIES News