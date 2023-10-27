WATCH LIVE

'Live with Kelly and Mark' celebrates Halloween by traveling through the 'eras'

Friday, October 27, 2023 8:28PM
'Live' celebrates Halloween with 'The Eras Show'
Join "Live" co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for an eras-themed Halloween special highlighting the best moments in pop culture.

NEW YORK -- Get ready to travel swiftly through the "eras" on daytime television's biggest Halloween celebration!

"Live with Kelly and Mark" is celebrating the spooky holiday with an eras-themed show highlighting the best moments in pop culture.

This year's Halloween special will certainly live up to its reputation as the no. 1 entertainment talk show on television. With celebrity guest cameos and over 50 different costumes to show off, you can count on Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to co-host the show in style.

The show's annual costume contest is also set to return, in which audience members and viewers at home can compete for their share of $10,000 in prize money. You can find out how to enter the contest on "Live's" website.

Check out how "Live" celebrated past Halloweens below:

2022: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' travels to the multiverse for Halloween

2021: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to wear 40 different costumes on 'Live' Halloween Show

2020: 'Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life' airs Friday

2019: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' stuns with yet another elaborate Halloween show

