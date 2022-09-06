Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest return for 35th season of 'Live,' 5th as co-hosts

NEW YORK -- The 35th season of "Live" begins this week -- the fifth as "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest returned from vacation refreshed and ready to celebrate.

Their friendship dates back more than two decades, yet it seems like just yesterday that the two first walked on to the set as the co-hosts.

This season, the pair will mark half a decade together, and they're toasting the occasion with lots of "favorite firsts."

"For me, it was the first day," Seacrest said. "First day walking, going into the garage to hide, because it was a surprise and really, the first day having the job."

"Live" heads into the new season as the number one entertainment talk show on TV, a tribute to the pair's unique chemistry.

"The chemistry is based on trust and based on friendship," Executive Producer Michael Gelman said. "And so they can rip each other, they can have fun with each other, because they like each other. They trust each other."

Their new season comes as each celebrate individual achievements.

Seacrest received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Broadcasters, while Ripa is out with a book of memories later this month.

"'Live Wire' is just sort of what it takes to walk that line every day in your real life and in your professional life," she said. "There's always an element of electricity to each and every day that we all sort of share."

They met more than 20 years ago on the set of "American Idol" and have been friends ever since, a bond that has only been strengthened by working together:

"We have an enduring friendship in an industry not known for that, you know?" Ripa said. "So we're very fortunate."

Now, they're looking forward to many years to come.

