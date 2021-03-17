Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' marks 52 straight weeks as top-rated daytime talk show among women

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is celebrating a remarkable accomplishment as the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - for 52 consecutive weeks.

That dates back to the week of 3/9/20.

In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as this season's No. 1 daytime talk show with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

For the first time ever in its 33 seasons on television, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures.

The show leads runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.666 million vs. 2.516 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+77% - 2.666 million vs. 1.506 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in both Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.592 million vs. 2.533 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

In fact, it's the only daytime talk show to post week-to-week growth in Households

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Discover more about the show and find local listings on the show's website, KellyandRyan.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ontario authorities identify 2 men missing after fireworks explosion
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
IRS plans to delay April 15 tax deadline to mid-May: Sources
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
LAPD: El Sereno shooting involving officer leaves man wounded
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Doctors: Mom passed COVID antibodies to baby during pregnancy
Show More
Asian American victim considers moving out of CA after brutal attack
Retired LAPD detective hurls racial slurs at Black man - Video
Biden reiterates pledge to raise taxes on Americans making $400,000 or more
Baby in ICU, had part of skull removed after officer accidentally shot him
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
More TOP STORIES News