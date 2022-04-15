Arts & Entertainment

Actress Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies

Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on "Seinfeld," has died

Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry's mom on "Seinfeld," died early Friday morning of natural causes just days after her 93rd birthday, according to her manager.

Sheridan also appeared on the television show "Alf" as the eccentric neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek and appeared in 12 Broadway shows.



Her manager, Amanda Hendon, says Sheridan "was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business."

Her death comes just two weeks after her former co-star Estelle Harris, who played George's mother on "Seinfeld," also died at age 93.

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.



