Lizzo sends lunch to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania ER staff

PHILADELPHIA -- Grammy winning singer Lizzo gave back to healthcare workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

On Monday, she had lunch delivered to the hospital's emergency room staff.

The pop star says she's one of many praying for the healthcare workers on the frontline.

Lizzo said the least she could do is feed them.

Penn Medicine shared the video in their Instagram story.

In the video, Lizzo said:

"Shout-out to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Man, thank you so much. I just wanted to tell you personally thank you so much for everything that you are doing during this pandemic. You're keeping us safe. You're keeping us healthy. You're on the frontlines. You're fighting for us. You're loving for us. You're healing for us. And it does not go unnoticed. We are all out here praying for you all, thinking of you every single day. And the least I could do was send you all some lunch. So I hope you enjoy your food. I hope it puts a smile on your face. And I hope you have a great, great, great day because I love you."


Penn Medicine replied on Instagram, "Thank you Lizzo for your kind works and generosity. We love you."
