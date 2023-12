California Highway Patrol officers rescue llama named Challenger from freeway

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- There was some llama drama in the Sierra Nevada on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol really proved that it is prepared for just about anything after it rescued an exotic pet from a NorCal freeway. Officers had to corral a llama named Challenger, who was roaming westbound Interstate 80 at Donner Summit.

Challenger had gotten out from his home but officers eventually caught up and apprehended him.

The llama was then safely returned to its owners.