LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 59-year-old Long Beach grandmother is mourning her loss after she was killed Saturday night while she was sleeping in bed.
"You won't realize, you know, what a mom truly is until she's gone," said Carlos Robles a grieving son, stunned by the sudden and senseless death of his mother, Genoveva Robles.
"All the memories you have with her are just going to start rushing through your head. And just when you think you did a lot for your mom, you start realizing that you could have done a lot more," he said.
The grandmother was killed while she was sleeping. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Tenth Street.
Police believe a suspect or suspects opened fire from somewhere along the street near the home when stray bullets penetrated a wall and window of a bedroom, hitting the victim.
Bullets also struck a business directly across the street from the home. Carlos said his mother woke up when the bullet struck, but didn't survive. Today, he admits he's frustrated and troubled by the recklessness of the shooters, even though he knows the bullets weren't intended for his mother.
"To lose your mom over something that's not natural, doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense to me, it wouldn't make sense to you if it happened to you neither, you know? So come on, you guys, get with the program," Carlos said.
He added that his mother had many friends. She loved to host yard sales and barbecues. She was planning to retire next year and focus on renovating their home in Mexico.
"She's a very loving, energetic, happy woman," Carlos said.
No description of the shooter or shooters was available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Long Beach police Detectives Adrian Garcia and Michael Hubbard at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 222-TIPS.
Long Beach family devastated after woman is struck, killed by bullet while inside home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News