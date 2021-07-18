localish

Latina-owned business in Chicago offers healthier food options on the West Side

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO, Il -- A Latina-family-owned business called "MCM Protein Bar" will be opening its doors to the public this weekend. It offers the West Side's Pilsen neighborhood healthier food options, all with a fun Mexican twist!

Owners Monica Aranda, Arasele Calvo, and Marlen Villordo said it took them a year to open their dream business. They all have a background in nutrition!

"I feel like were going to be able to provide something different in this community," said owner Monica Aranda.

MCM Protein Bar offers healthy and tasty food and drinks such as their take on the michelada. Instead of alcohol, the michelada is made up of energizing vitamins and seltzer water. The owners said all their meals are high in protein, offering over five different flavors of protein powder.

Aranda said once they start making profits, they'd like to give back to the community by creating a scholarship program for DACA students.

MCM Protein Bar will open its doors this weekend July 17th!
