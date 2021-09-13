Localish LA celebrates Mexican Independence Day, visits East LA landmarks and eateries

East Los Angeles, Calif. -- The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day parade is the largest parade honoring the holiday outside of Mexico. Due to the pandemic, festivities were halted last year and again this year. However, Localish LA found a way to celebrate: by taking you down the parade route, along Cesar Chavez Avenue, to showcase some of the local landmarks and favorite eateries that keep traditions alive. Along the way, we get to know the local residents, and learn about the history of the 1810 Mexican Independence movement.Guadalupe Custom Strings(323) 266-2242Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church4561 East Cesar E Chavez AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90022(323) 269-7248El Gallo Bakery4546 East Cesar E Chavez AvenueEast Los Angeles, CA 90022(323) 263-5528Anthony Quinn Library3965 East Cesar E Chavez AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90063(323) 264-7715Tamales Liliana's4629 East Cesar E Chavez AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90022(323) 780-0989La Carreta Restaurant4538 1/2 East Cesar E Chavez AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90022(323) 261-1365Alisol Flower Shop3858 East Cesar E Chavez AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90063(323) 264-2112