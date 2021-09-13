localish

Localish LA celebrates Mexican Independence Day, visits East LA landmarks and eateries

While there will be no parade this year, there's much to learn along the historic parade route on Cesar Chavez Avenue
East Los Angeles, Calif. -- The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day parade is the largest parade honoring the holiday outside of Mexico. Due to the pandemic, festivities were halted last year and again this year. However, Localish LA found a way to celebrate: by taking you down the parade route, along Cesar Chavez Avenue, to showcase some of the local landmarks and favorite eateries that keep traditions alive. Along the way, we get to know the local residents, and learn about the history of the 1810 Mexican Independence movement.

Guadalupe Custom Strings

(323) 266-2242
https://thegcs.co/

Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church
4561 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 269-7248

El Gallo Bakery
4546 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
East Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 263-5528
Anthony Quinn Library
3965 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 264-7715
https://lacountylibrary.org/anthony-quinn-library/

Tamales Liliana's
4629 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 780-0989

La Carreta Restaurant
4538 1/2 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 261-1365

Alisol Flower Shop
3858 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 264-2112
