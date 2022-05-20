'You're an explorer': Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center is a beloved museum by locals

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Localish headed to Jurupa Valley in Riverside County to explore the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center, a beloved public museum.Greeted by huge steel dinosaur statues, the museum promises a fun adventure. From live animals to Edward the Colombian Mammoth on the side of the mountain seen off the 60 freeway, this educational center is perfect for families.Watch the whole video above to see all the fun.