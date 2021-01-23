Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- The famous penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium aren't letting the pandemic get to them as they routinely waddle their way through the aquarium!

At the beginning of the pandemic, these Shedd penguins became famous overnight when a routine field trip was shared on social media. These field trips are guided by the Shedd's chaperones. These chaperones look after the birds every day. They said that field trips are an important part of the penguins' health.

Penguin and otter supervisor Christy Sterling said the only thing that's changed for the penguins during this pandemic is the lack of interaction with other humans.

Sterling said that sharing videos of the penguins gives them a chance to bring a smile to other peoples' faces.

"It's fun for people to kind of be there with us and kind of see what we get to see," said Sterling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseum campusshedd aquariumbirdsanimalanimal newscute animalsall goodanimalslocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed pursuit ends with crash near Gorman
Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for part of SoCal
CA AG opens civil rights probe of LA County Sheriff's Department
California snorkeler bit by shark off coast of Maui
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are leveling off in LA County
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Pastor leaves sanctuary at NC church for first time in 1,300 days
Show More
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Community activist in South LA dies from COVID-19
Fiery crash caught on camera in downtown LA
Muralists continue to honor Kobe Bryant's lasting legacy with street art
Breaking the cycle of young 'tech addicts'
More TOP STORIES News