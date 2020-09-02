abc13 plus cypress

Could you take on this whopping 6 lb. burger challenge in under an hour?

CYPRESS, Texas -- Texans always love a good food challenge - and this restaurant in Cypress, just outside of Houston, has one that's hard to beat!

The Backyard Grill is known for its enormous burgers, but "The Beast" is the king of them all.

This Texas-sized burger challenge involves a whopping six-pound burger topped with eight slices of bacon, four slices of American cheese, four slices of Swiss cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, and vegetables.

If that's not enough for you, "The Beast" is also served up with three pounds of fries! Over 400 people have tried to take on "The Beast," but only 10 have actually finished the whole thing by themselves.

If you polish it off in under an hour, then the $45.99 burger is yours for free!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressfoodabc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toburgers
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
11-year-old brings joy with 'quarantine caterpillar' project
Teen helps beautify Cypress neighborhood during pandemic
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Andrew's Artisan Cakes: Teen Runs Own Business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beauty salons can resume limited indoor operations
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting grandson due to skin tone
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update
Show More
OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
Criminal charges loom amid 1-year anniversary of Conception boat fire
Disney announces season 2 premiere date for 'Mandalorian'
Security, doorbell videos capture Dijon Kizzee shooting
Nike is launching its first maternity collection
More TOP STORIES News