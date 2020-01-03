This Ex-Gang Member Is on a Mission to Help Others
Michael Lopez is a former homeless gang member who turned his life around and formed the charity, Mission E.C.H.O, Ex-Cholo Helping Others. They provide food to the homeless and underserved in Downtown Los Angeles every Saturday. Six years ago Michael and his wife went out on a Saturday to give out pizza donuts and coffee, and now it's turned into a family charity that goes out weekly to serve the community. Thanks to an instagram post Michael made, the low rider community reached out to him to support his efforts and make weekly donations. You can follow Mission E.C.H.O here: @mission_echo
