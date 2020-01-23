all good

Food Allergies Motivated This Mom to Open Allergy-Friendly Eatery

When Sidney Price and her husband discovered their young son's life-threatening food allergies, everyday life became somewhat of a challenge.

Dining out as a family was nearly impossible, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and opened Noble Bird Rotisserie in Long Beach.

"Our building is free of dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish and mustard, which many other restaurants cannot say that," she said. The staple at Noble Bird is rotisserie chicken, but the new eatery offers sides, sandwiches, salads, local beer, and vegan wine. The restaurant provides a detailed allergy menu guide and the entire staff is required to go through allergy training, which is not required in the state.

Around 32 million families in America are affected by food allergies.

"Knowing that there is a restaurant where the staff is educated to the degree that they are is a huge difference," said Lisa Kammel, of Long Beach, whose 14-year-old daughter has a severe food allergy.

