80-year-old firefighter is redefining life after retirement in New Jersey

BLAIRSTOWN, New Jersey -- Bob Halberstadt, an 80-year-old resident of Blairstown, New Jersey, is redefining life after retirement.While many at his age sit back and enjoy life after years of hard work, Halberstadt is just getting started; becoming the oldest volunteer firefighter at Blairstown Hose Company No. 1."I didn't give it a second thought. I can do it. I have the will, I have the want, and I have the time," said Halberstadt.Before becoming a firefighter, Halberstadt worked delivering newspapers for the NY Daily News and as a volunteer EMT for the Blairstown Ambulance Corps, where he remains an active member.One of his earliest and fondest memories on the job is when he helped deliver a baby in the Holland Tunnel.His passion to serve his community and help others was taken to a whole different level when he signed up for the Firefighter 1 class at the Warren County Firefighter Academy back in January 2019."If I would've known what the recruits had to go through in that class, I probably wouldn't have attempted it. But I didn't know any better so I said sign me up!" Halberstadt said.Despite the level of difficulty faced in the academy, no obstacle was too big for Halberstadt to overcome and accomplish his goal of becoming a firefighter.His suggestion: "Take everything one day at a time"."If you have the time, go ahead and try it. No one is going to tell you no, it's you, you're going to tell yourself no. Don't tell yourself no. Try it," said Halberstadt.----------