Take a virtual tour of the Grammy Museum

"While we're practicing social distancing, nothing can bring us together like the power of music," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles. "While our doors may be closed, our mission is not. So the Grammy Museum was able to, almost within a 48 hour period, pivot and create a digital museum. And it's entirely free."

The new Grammy Museum at Home portal features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. The museum will also be surfacing content which has never been released before, including exclusive interviews with the likes of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Andrea Boccelli, Los Tigres del Norte, Brett Young, Brandi Carlile and Greta Van Fleet.

"They're interviews about new albums or about their careers or about their creative process," said Sticka.

The Grammy Museum has also made online music lessons available for youth.

"These are our Grammys in the Schools career lessons-lessons about electronic music production, music video production for students to do at home," said Sticka.

"I think arts organizations are community organizations. So at the end of the day, we all have amazing works of art or music or relationships with artists that we can do programming around, to help people cope while they're at home."
