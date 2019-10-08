The Proud Bird: Newly Renovated and Open for Business

The Proud Bird is open and newly renovated featuring a food bazaar with 7 international kitchens, a grand ball room and airplane park. The close proximity to LAX makes it a great stop if you have a layover and are looking for food and a place to relax and stretch your legs.The kids love the airplane park and the pizza. Visitors have been coming to the Proud Bird since the early 60's.There was doubt that when they closed their doors that they might not reopen. The community rallied however and the Proud Bird reopened because of community support and local officials working together.For more information, visit: https://www.theproudbird.com/