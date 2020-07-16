Texas girl turns lemonade stand into successful businesses while also helping to save the honeybees

The 15-year-old from Austin has a brand that is sold in over 1,800 stores nationwide.
Mikaila first started her award-winning company as a lemonade stand when she was just four years old.
She became fascinated with bees and learned about their important role in the ecosystem.
She modified her great-grandmother's recipe for flaxseed lemonade and sweetened it with honey, then began selling her product to help raise money to save honeybees.
Mikaila's lemonade became so popular, she began selling it and children's business competitions and developed her own company.
She's been recognized by "TIME" magazine, "Forbes" and made an appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank." And she's even received praise by former president Barack Obama.